Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.72). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%.

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.89. 1,367,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.28. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.