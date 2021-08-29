Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.72). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%.

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.89. 1,367,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.28. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.