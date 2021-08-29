ExclusiveCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $938.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $976,463.76 and approximately $938.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007739 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

