ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post $277.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.97 million and the highest is $281.70 million. ExlService posted sales of $241.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $124.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.91.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

