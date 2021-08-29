Extendicare Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

TSE:EXE opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.34. The company has a market cap of C$729.93 million and a P/E ratio of 12.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.46.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

