F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Increased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.34. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,858. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

