Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.25 on Friday, reaching $372.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

