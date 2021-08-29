Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the July 29th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUO stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.97. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

