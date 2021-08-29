Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.