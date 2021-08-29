Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) & Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lazard and Federated Hermes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.65 billion 1.93 $402.46 million $3.60 13.54 Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.33 $326.36 million $3.23 10.70

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lazard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lazard pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated Hermes pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lazard and Federated Hermes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 0 3 4 0 2.57 Federated Hermes 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lazard currently has a consensus price target of $47.86, indicating a potential downside of 1.83%. Federated Hermes has a consensus price target of $31.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.86%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Volatility and Risk

Lazard has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 15.75% 57.66% 8.57% Federated Hermes 22.55% 27.94% 15.85%

Summary

Lazard beats Federated Hermes on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

