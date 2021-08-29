Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 91,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,120. The firm has a market cap of $436.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

