Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.71. 30,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 79,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

