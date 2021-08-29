FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FXCNY remained flat at $$2.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93. FIH Mobile has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.99.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

