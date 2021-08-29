Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,273,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.