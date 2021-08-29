Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 8,934 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $36.67 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.