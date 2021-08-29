Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after acquiring an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,964,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $72.61 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.