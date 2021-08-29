Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 792 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 209.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 194.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,552,000 after purchasing an additional 522,117 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $302.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.51. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

