Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

