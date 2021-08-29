Financial Analysis: Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) & Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Red River Bancshares pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Veritex has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 29.84% 10.81% 1.14% Veritex 30.32% 9.38% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Red River Bancshares and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50

Veritex has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.32%. Given Veritex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Veritex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.67 $28.15 million $3.83 13.23 Veritex $369.19 million 4.86 $73.88 million $1.56 23.23

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veritex beats Red River Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

