Financial Comparison: PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) & New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PB Bankshares and New York Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 0 6 4 0 2.40

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.61, suggesting a potential upside of 0.63%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PB Bankshares and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 34.32% 8.86% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PB Bankshares and New York Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.29 $511.11 million $0.87 14.40

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bankshares.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats PB Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PB Bankshares

PB Bankshares Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. PB Bankshares Inc. is based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; one-to-four family loans; and consumer loans. The company also offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products, and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile, and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations through a network of 237 community bank branches and 340 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Westbury, New York.

