Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 343 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,679,000.

ARKK opened at $122.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

