Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $18,961,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

