Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $104.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

