Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $11.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 240,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,893,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises about 3.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

