Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $5.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after buying an additional 4,139,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.