First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) to Issue Dividend of $12.80 on September 15th

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of FBAK stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. First National Bank Alaska has a 1 year low of $182.04 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm has a market cap of $747.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.13.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.