First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) to Issue Dividend of $12.80 on September 15th

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of FBAK stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. First National Bank Alaska has a 1 year low of $182.04 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm has a market cap of $747.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.13.
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile
Further Reading: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.