First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$31.36 and a twelve month high of C$53.25.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 21,455 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.33.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.