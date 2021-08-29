First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$31.36 and a twelve month high of C$53.25.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.33.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
