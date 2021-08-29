First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 120.7% in August

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

