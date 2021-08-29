First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 131,275 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $$59.94 during trading hours on Friday. 344,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

