First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.73

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.73 and last traded at $61.73, with a volume of 2379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,592,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 279,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,037,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

