First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Down 39.5% in August

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 716.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 45.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 86.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:FTC opened at $117.21 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $79.64 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.93.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.