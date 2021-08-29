First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the July 29th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FMB opened at $57.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after acquiring an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after acquiring an additional 408,472 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter.

