First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 234.3% from the July 29th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID opened at $99.20 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

