First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Shares Purchased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares during the period. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF makes up 3.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $22,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $324,000.

Shares of FCVT traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. 9,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,114. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

