Fleetcor Technologies (TSE:FLT) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fleetcor Technologies (TSE:FLT) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.30 price objective on the stock.

About Fleetcor Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies s a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

