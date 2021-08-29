Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the July 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 441.0 days.

FLUIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Fluidra stock remained flat at $$42.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

