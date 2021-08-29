Flux (FLUX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $479,620.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Flux has a market cap of $31.60 million and approximately $479,620.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00308785 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00159928 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170448 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Ycash (YEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.
About Flux
According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “
Buying and Selling Flux
