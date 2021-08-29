Flux (FLUX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $479,620.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Flux has a market cap of $31.60 million and approximately $479,620.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00308785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00159928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002153 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 184,584,583 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

