Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $59.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.09. 411,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,975. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.