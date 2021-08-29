Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after purchasing an additional 553,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 447,191 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.07 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

