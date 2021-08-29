Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

FC has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $591.48 million, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

