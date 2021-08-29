FWL Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.