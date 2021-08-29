FWL Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

FWL Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,465 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA accounts for approximately 1.0% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 36.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

BZH traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $18.99. 303,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,936. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BZH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.