FY2021 EPS Estimates for PureTech Health plc Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PureTech Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.98) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.88). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.22) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PRTC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,378.50. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

