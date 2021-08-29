Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN opened at $175.86 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $176.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.05.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,738 shares of company stock worth $21,759,207. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.