George Frederick Fink Purchases 3,500 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,767.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,308,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,641,818.14.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,512.00.

On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,926.00.

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink purchased 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink purchased 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,522.77.

BNE opened at C$4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.31.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

