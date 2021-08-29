GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,540 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,540 ($20.12) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,475.60 ($19.28) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,441.67. The stock has a market cap of £74.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

