GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 4,576,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

