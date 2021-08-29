Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,862,000 after buying an additional 241,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter worth $790,000.

Shares of KRMA opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

