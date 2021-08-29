Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 187.3% from the July 29th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

