Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

GLOB stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.23. The stock had a trading volume of 331,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,514. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $321.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

