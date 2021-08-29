Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited’s (NASDAQ:GBRGU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Goldenbridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GBRGU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. Goldenbridge Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Goldenbridge Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:GBRGU opened at $10.43 on Friday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

